OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), OECD, June 2021

CLIs continue to increase at a steady pace Download the entire news release (graphs and tables included - PDF)



9 June 2021 - The OECD Composite leading indicators (CLIs), designed to anticipate turning points in economic activity relative to trend, continue to point to a steady expansion in the OECD area as a whole.

For all major OECD economies, the CLIs now point to a steady expansion. The CLIs have continued to increase steadily in the United States, Japan, Canada and in the euro area as a whole, including Germany and Italy. Although remaining below trend,the CLIs for the United Kingdom and France nowalsosignal a steady expansion.

Among major emerging economies, the CLIs continue to increase at a steady pace in Russia and China (industrial sector) whereas the pace of expansion of the CLI for India continues to moderate. The CLI for Brazil continues to point to slowing growth.

Despite the gradual lifting of COVID-19 containment measures in some countries and the progress of vaccination campaigns, persisting uncertainties might result in higher than usual fluctuations in the CLI and its components. As such, the CLIs should be interpreted with care and their magnitude should be regarded as an indication of the strength of the signal rather than as a measure of the degree of growth in economic activity.

‌ Visit the interactive OECD Data Portal to explore this data further.

Composite Leading Indicators database

Tables and graphs (PDF) of CLI and reference series for 33 OECD member countries and 6 major non-member economies.

Watch our video explaining how

the Composite Leading Indicators are compiled Please note that in the video 'business cycle' should be understood as the growth cycle (deviation to trend), and that the term 'recession' should be understood as an economic slowdown rather than a recession.

Do you need help with our data? Please consult:

‌

@OECD_STAT