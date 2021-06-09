Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), OECD, June 2021

06/09/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CLIs continue to increase at a steady pace Download the entire news release (graphs and tables included - PDF)

9 June 2021 - The OECD Composite leading indicators (CLIs), designed to anticipate turning points in economic activity relative to trend, continue to point to a steady expansion in the OECD area as a whole.

For all major OECD economies, the CLIs now point to a steady expansion. The CLIs have continued to increase steadily in the United States, Japan, Canada and in the euro area as a whole, including Germany and Italy. Although remaining below trend,the CLIs for the United Kingdom and France nowalsosignal a steady expansion.

Among major emerging economies, the CLIs continue to increase at a steady pace in Russia and China (industrial sector) whereas the pace of expansion of the CLI for India continues to moderate. The CLI for Brazil continues to point to slowing growth.

Despite the gradual lifting of COVID-19 containment measures in some countries and the progress of vaccination campaigns, persisting uncertainties might result in higher than usual fluctuations in the CLI and its components. As such, the CLIs should be interpreted with care and their magnitude should be regarded as an indication of the strength of the signal rather than as a measure of the degree of growth in economic activity.

Visit the interactive OECD Data Portal to explore this data further.

> Access data:
Watch our video explaining how
the Composite Leading Indicators are compiled

Please note that in the video 'business cycle' should be understood as the growth cycle (deviation to trend), and that the term 'recession' should be understood as an economic slowdown rather than a recession.

Do you need help with our data? Please consult:

@OECD_STAT

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 10:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aIndia retail inflation likely rebounded to 5.30% in May - Reuters poll
RE
06:38aSpanish EV charger maker Wallbox to go public in $1.5 billion New York SPAC deal
RE
06:38aChina to study using CanSinoBIO COVID shots as a booster
RE
06:35aChina tells banks, insurers to prepare 'living wills' to deal with potential risks
RE
06:35aChina tells banks, insurers to prepare 'living wills' to deal with potential risks
RE
06:34aALTIMETER GROWTH  : Southeast Asia's Grab sees $40 billion SPAC merger delayed to Q4
RE
06:34aUPS Targets Revenue of $98 Billion to $102 Billion for 2023
DJ
06:30aEuropean Commission starts legal steps against Germany over ECB ruling
RE
06:29aBAKER HUGHES  : Air Products and Baker Hughes to Collaborate on...
PU
06:25aALTIMETER GROWTH  : Southeast Asia's Grab sees $40 bln SPAC merger delayed to Q4
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar clings to recent bounce ahead of inflation, ECB
4Bond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede
5SANDS CHINA LTD. : Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court

HOT NEWS