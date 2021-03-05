OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : to release Interim Economic Outlook on Tuesday 9 March 2021

02/03/2021 - The OECD will publish its latest Interim Economic Outlook, containing analysis and projections for the world economy and all G20 countries, on Tuesday 9 March 2021.



OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone will present the Outlook (in English, with French interpretation) during an online event starting at 11:00 a.m. CET (10:00 GMT).

A summary of the Interim Economic Outlook and key data will be freely accessible on the OECD's website at http://www.oecd.org/economic-outlook/. You are invited to include this Internet link in reports on the Outlook.





Journalists must register to participate in an interactive presentation of the Interim Economic Outlook, via Zoom.





The Interim Economic Outlook presentation will also be webcast live, without registration.





Media requests to receive the Interim Economic Outlook under embargo prior to release, or to obtain a password for the password-protected website, should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org. Journalists requesting an electronic version in advance of the release time agree to respect OECD embargo conditions.





For further information on the Interim Economic Outlook, contact Lawrence Speer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).

