OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : to release Interim Economic Outlook on Tuesday 9 March 2021

03/05/2021 | 02:47am EST
02/03/2021 - The OECD will publish its latest Interim Economic Outlook, containing analysis and projections for the world economy and all G20 countries, on Tuesday 9 March 2021.


OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone will present the Outlook (in English, with French interpretation) during an online event starting at 11:00 a.m. CET (10:00 GMT).

A summary of the Interim Economic Outlook and key data will be freely accessible on the OECD's website at http://www.oecd.org/economic-outlook/. You are invited to include this Internet link in reports on the Outlook.

Journalists must register to participate in an interactive presentation of the Interim Economic Outlook, via Zoom.

The Interim Economic Outlook presentation will also be webcast live, without registration.

Media requests to receive the Interim Economic Outlook under embargo prior to release, or to obtain a password for the password-protected website, should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org. Journalists requesting an electronic version in advance of the release time agree to respect OECD embargo conditions.

For further information on the Interim Economic Outlook, contact Lawrence Speer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
