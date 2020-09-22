OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : to launch new PISA report on school policies and practices on Tuesday 29 September 2020

22/09/2020 - Worldwide trends and global crises, such as technological change, growing inequality and pandemics, are posing new challenges to education systems and schools around the world. School-management policies and practices play a key role in determining how education systems respond to these challenges.





A new OECD PISA report, Effective Policies, Successful Schools, analyses the policies and practices used in the education systems of the 79 countries/economies that participated in PISA 2018. It examines how policies and practices related to grouping and selecting students, resources invested in education, the governance of education systems, and evaluations and assessments are associated with performance, equity in students' learning outcomes and student well-being. Trends in school organisation are analysed to understand how schools and school systems have changed during the past decade, and whether and how these changes are related to changes in performance and equity in students' learning outcomes.





The report will be released at 11.00 CEST/09.00 GMT on Tuesday 29 September 2020.





Andreas Schleicher, OECD Director for Education and Skills, will present the report's findings at a webinar hosted by the Education Policy Institute the same day at 11.00 CEST. For more information on the webinar and to register.





