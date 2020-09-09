Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OECD Organisation for Economic operation and : to release Interim Economic Outlook on Wednesday 16 September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

09/09/2020 - The OECD will publish its latest Interim Economic Outlook, containing analysis and projections for the world economy and all G20 countries on Wednesday 16 September 2020.


OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone will present the Outlook (in English, with French interpretation) during an online event starting at 11:00 a.m. CEST (9:00 GMT).

A summary of the Interim Economic Outlook and key data will be freely accessible (in English, French and Spanish) on the OECD's website at http://www.oecd.org/economic-outlook/. You are invited to include this Internet link in reports on the Outlook.

Journalists must register to participate in an interactive presentation of the Interim Economic Outlook, via Zoom:
https://meetoecd1.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rs87rf54SxGqN0aXC5WMAg.

The Interim Economic Outlook presentation will also be webcast live, without registration, at: https://oecdtv.webtv-solution.com/6851/en/press_conference_oecd_economic_outlook_2020_interim_report.html.

Media requests to receive the Interim Economic Outlook under embargo prior to release, or to obtain a password for the password-protected website, should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org. Journalists requesting an electronic version in advance of the release time agree to respect OECD embargo conditions.

For further information on the Interim Economic Outlook, contact Lawrence Speer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 18:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Provides Flexibilities for Emergency Solutions Grants Program CARES Act Funds
PU
02:28pBank of Canada adds to QE flexibility, housing starts hit 13-year record
RE
02:22pEXCLUSIVE : J.C. Penney on cusp of rescue deal with landlords
RE
02:20pNORTH AMERICAN NICKEL : Announces Exploration Program Results from Northwestern Ontario and Sudbury Properties
PU
02:18pWRAPUP 1-Bank of Canada adds to QE flexibility, housing starts hit 13-yr record
RE
02:15pOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : to release Interim Economic Outlook on Wednesday 16 September 2020
PU
02:09pU.S. airlines warn on travel recovery while awaiting fresh aid
RE
02:06pSHORT SELLERS UPPED POSITIONS AS STOCKS RECOILED, TECH SHORTS ROUT WINNERS : S3
RE
02:05pFrance says U.S. blocking global digital tax talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : pauses coronavirus vaccine trial as participant illness investigated

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group