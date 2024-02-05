OECD SEES JAPANESE GROWTH OF 1% IN 2024 (UNCHANGED), CUTS 2025 TO 1% FROM 1.2%
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 5 AM ET
Kremlin gives nothing away about why Tucker Carlson might be in Russia
India's Alembic Pharma beats Q3 profit view on strong domestic, US sales
British equities rise on luxury stocks boost; economic data in focus
Investors dig into India's stock market as China flounders, discount risks
UniCredit vows to match 2023 income this year after beating forecast
China securities regulator vows to prevent the risk from pledged stocks