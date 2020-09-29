Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OECD Steel Committee gravely concerned about impact of COVID-19 crisis on steel market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:20am EDT

29/09/2020 - The OECD Steel Committee expressed grave concern at its meeting this week over the deterioration in steel market conditions related to the COVID-19 crisis. The slump in demand caused by the global pandemic comes as steel production and inventories continue to grow in China. The Committee also noted with concern that the difficult market conditions were causing significant job losses in the industry.

The latest OECD data show that global steelmaking capacity could increase to 2,455.8 million metric tonnes (mmt) in 2020. While the gap between global capacity and production narrowed from 2016 to 2019, it is likely to widen to as much as 700 mmt this year due to overall capacity increases and production decreases resulting from COVID-19. The Steel Committee noted that new steelmaking capacities due to come into operation in the Middle East and Asia this year are set to exacerbate excess capacity.

During a virtual four-day meeting, the Committee also reiterated the need for further capacity reductions in relevant economies, including by facilitating the exit of inefficient producers and by supporting workers affected by plant closures.

Read the full statement from Ulf Zumkley, Chair of the OECD Steel Committee.

The OECD Steel Committee has 25 members (Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, the US and the EU).

In addition, five associates (Brazil, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia and Ukraine) and seven participants (Argentina, Bulgaria, Egypt, India, Malaysia, South Africa and Chinese Taipei) bring their perspectives to the Committee's work. A number of other economies also participate in some Steel Committee meetings as invitees.

OECD Steel Committee members, associates and participants account for around 42% of global steel production in 2019.

For further information, journalists are invited to contact Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 97 00).


Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aLIQID : Secures DoD Contract to Provide Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure for the US Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama
BU
11:32aWINDSTREAM ENTERPRISE : Wins 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for WE Connect Partners Portal
BU
11:32aGlobal Executive Search Firm Leathwaite Thrives and Expands in the US Market With the Hire of Partner Kevin Parker as Client Demand Increases.
BU
11:32aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – BTU
BU
11:31aSHOPIFY : Finkelstein becomes president, Lutke adds product officer role
AQ
11:31aQORVO : Announces Closing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
AQ
11:31aUNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 29.09.2020
AQ
11:31aIHP CAPITAL PARTNERS : and Intracorp Transforming 1.5-Acre Seattle Infill Site into New Vibrant Townhome Community
BU
11:31aIndustrial Gearbox Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Adoption of Industrial Automation to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aPERNOD RICARD : España Adds St. Petroni Vermouth to Its Portfolio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
2GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group