OECD Steel Committee warns that overcapacity may trigger sharp downturns when steel demand loses momentum

09/24/2021 | 04:22pm BST
24/09/2021 - The OECD Steel Committee met this week to discuss the state of steel market conditions in the industry.

Read the Statement by the Steel Committee Chair, Ulf Zumkley.

The OECD Steel Committee has 25 members (Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, the US and the EU).

In addition, five associates (Brazil, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia and Ukraine) and seven participants (Argentina, Bulgaria, Egypt, India, Malaysia, South Africa and Chinese Taipei) bring their perspectives to the Committee's work. A number of other economies also participate in some Steel Committee meetings as invitees.

For further information, journalists are invited to contact Catherine Bremer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 97 00).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
