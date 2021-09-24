OECD Steel Committee warns that overcapacity may trigger sharp downturns when steel demand loses momentum

24/09/2021 - The OECD Steel Committee met this week to discuss the state of steel market conditions in the industry.

Read the Statement by the Steel Committee Chair, Ulf Zumkley.

The OECD Steel Committee has 25 members (Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, the US and the EU).

In addition, five associates (Brazil, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia and Ukraine) and seven participants (Argentina, Bulgaria, Egypt, India, Malaysia, South Africa and Chinese Taipei) bring their perspectives to the Committee's work. A number of other economies also participate in some Steel Committee meetings as invitees.

