OECD Working Group on Bribery report on the Netherlands launches Thursday 5 November 2020

11/03/2020 | 06:15am EST

03/11/2020 - The OECD Working Group on Bribery will release a review of the Netherlands' efforts to fight foreign bribery on Thursday 5 November 2020 at 11.00 CET.

Journalists can request a copy under embargo by emailing Spencer Wilson from the OECD's Media Division. Embargoed copies will be sent on Wednesday 4 November.

This report is part of the OECD Working Group on Bribery's fourth phase of monitoring. Phase 4 looks at the evaluated country's particular challenges and positive achievements. It also explores issues such as detection, enforcement, corporate liability, and international cooperation, as well as covering unresolved issues from prior reports.

More information on the Netherlands' implementation and enforcement of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention is available at http://www.oecd.org/daf/anti-bribery/netherlands-oecdanti-briberyconvention.htm.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

