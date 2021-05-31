OECD approves initiative on safe international mobility, promoted by Spain

The Ministerial Meeting of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has today approved the initiative on safe international mobility that it has been working on over the last six months and which was launched by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, on 14 December, on the occasion of his visit to Paris to take part in the 60th anniversary of the organisation.

The aim of this initiative is to reactivate mobility in the safest manner possible, harnessing the development of diagnostic tests, along with progress in vaccination and its certification. As well as providing for the necessary mechanisms for the exchange of information between countries, the initiative draws up an international best standard practice that allows mobility criteria and protocols to be agreed on and standardised, to correct the current disparity in international practices that only causes confusion, uncertainty and arbitrariness.

This initiative is of great importance for Spain because it will allow a framework of reference to be established that countries can voluntarily sign up to, with the utmost guarantees that any re-establishment of mobility will take place in the safest manner possible.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, particularly the State Secretariat for Global Spain (Spanish acronym: SEEG) has played a leading and monitoring role in this initiative, working closely with the Secretariat of the OECD and facilitating negotiations with the rest of its Member States.

Since last December, eight expert committees of the OECD have been working hard on this proposal, which was approved by a consensus of all its Member States at its Council meeting on 6-7 May, and which has been submitted for its definitive adoption by the ministers that have taken part in todays' Ministerial Meeting of the organisation.

The initiative proposes an international framework that facilitates the re-establishment of international mobility with the utmost safety guarantees, while facilitating the mutual recognition of certificates and their interoperability. This also complements at a technical level the work of the EU and aspires for the best practices that the EU develops to be scaled for a larger number of countries within the framework of the OECD. This is particularly important for Spain given that key countries for our tourism industry, like the United Kingdom, are members of the OECD.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation has also encouraged the OECD to actively involve other competent international bodies in its work, particularly the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), along with other organisations and entities of particular importance in the field of international mobility (ICC, WTTC, IATA and CLIA).

This initiative will be one of the most important points of the 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) of the OECD, which will be chaired by the United States, with Luxembourg and South Korea holding its vice-presidencies. This will be held over the course of two sessions, the first of which will be virtually between today and tomorrow. The second session will be held in the autumn, on dates yet to be determined and will be held in situ, in principle. Both sessions will be held under the motto of 'shared values: building a green and inclusive future'.

The May-June session will also mark the transfer of functions from the current Secretary-General, the Mexican Ángel Gurria, who will leave his post on 31 May to give way to the new Secretary-General, the Australian Mathias Cormann, who will take on the position as from 1 June. This session will also provide the opportunity to welcome Costa Rica, which thus becomes the 38th member of the organisation, and as such, will take part in its first MCM as a member in its own right.

The meeting will be inaugurated by the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, and will be attended by the economy and foreign affairs ministers of the Member States of the organisation. The Second Vice-President of the Government and Minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Agenda, Nadia Calviño, will take part in today's session on behalf of Spain, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, will take part in tomorrow's session.

-NON OFFICIAL TRANSLATION-