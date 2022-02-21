OECD expects Mexico economy to rebound by 3rd-qtr, growing in 2023

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Mexico is
expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the third quarter
this year, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) said on Monday.
"Exports will keep benefiting from buoyant growth in the
United States, and consumption will grow thanks to an increasing
share of the population being vaccinated and the gradual
improvement in the labor market," the OECD said in a report.
The OECD expects Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP)
expanding by 2.3% in 2022 and 2.6% in 2023, after the COVID-19
pandemic and supply chain snags including a shortage of
semiconductor chips took a hit on the economy.
The inter-governmental economic group said there was a high
level of uncertainty over its projections, with risks including
a potential COVID-19 spike, persistent inflation and the
possibility of crime increasing.
The OECD recommended that Mexico's central bank keep raising
interest rates in light of high headline inflation, although the
group said it foresees that prices will "trend down" throughout
the year.
Rising prices hit a two-decade high in December with
headline inflation at 7.07%, above the Bank of Mexico's 3%
target.
The OECD also cautioned that concerns over a contentious
proposed reform to strengthen state control of the power market
has hindered investment that had already been falling since
2019.
"Uncertainty particularly increased following proposals to
reform the electricity market," the report said.
Still, it signaled Mexico could recover investment through
clear policy decisions.
"Of particular importance are reforms to provide certainty
about existing contracts and regulatory stability," the report
said.
The OECD also expressed concern toward highly indebted state
oil company Pemex, saying it remains a "significant
risk for the sovereign."
(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito, Howard
Goller and Grant McCool)