OECD sees global economy turning the corner on coronavirus crisis

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The outlook for the global economy
is improving despite a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks in
many countries as vaccines emerge and a Chinese-led recovery
takes hold, the OECD said on Tuesday.
The global economy will grow 4.2% next year and ease to 3.7%
in 2022, after shrinking 4.2% this year, the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development said in its latest Economic
Outlook.
After a second wave of infections hit Europe and the United
States, the Paris-based policy forum trimmed its forecasts from
September, when it expected a global contraction of 4.5% before
a 5% recovery in 2021. It did not have a 2022 forecast at the
time.
"We're not out of the woods. We're still in the midst of a
pandemic crisis, which means that policy still has a lot to do,"
said OECD chief economist Laurence Boone.
Overall global gross domestic product will return to
pre-crisis levels by the end of 2021, led by a strong recovery
in China, the OECD said.
But that masked wide variations among countries, with output
in many economies expected to remain about 5% below pre-crisis
levels in 2022.
China will be the only country covered by the OECD to see
any growth at all this year, at 1.8%, unchanged from the last
forecast in September. It will gain speed to 8% in 2021 - also
unchanged - before easing to 4.9% in 2022.
The United States and Europe are expected to contribute less
to the recovery than their weight in the global economy.
After contracting 3.7% this year, the U.S. economy will grow
3.2% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022, assuming a new fiscal stimulus is
agreed. In September, the OECD had forecast a contraction of
3.8% this year and a rebound of 4% next year.
The euro area economy will contract 7.5% this year, with
many economies finishing the year in a double-dip recession
after re-imposing lockdowns. Its economy will see growth return
in 2021 at 3.6% and 3.3% in 2022.
Though hard hit, the forecasts were an improvement from
September, which had foreseen a contraction of 7.9% this year
and a 5.1% rebound in 2021.
