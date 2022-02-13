Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OECD tells Israel to cut red tape in non-tech sectors to boost productivity

02/13/2022 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Israeli cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel needs to cut red tape in traditional industries so they can boost productivity and catch up with the country's booming high-tech sector, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Sunday.

Joining Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann praised much of Israel's economic progress since joining the OECD in 2010, particularly a robust technology sector, as well as its handling of the latest waves of the COVID-19 crisis without needing lockdowns.

He projected Israel's strong economic growth would continue in 2022 but told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett the country faces structural challenges and wide socio-economic gaps due to a "two-speed economy".

"The remarkable productivity of Israel's vibrant high-tech sector stands in stark contrast to the lower productivity levels in more traditional lagging sectors which actually employ most of the workforce in Israel," said Cormann, a former Australian finance minister. "This continues to lead to slower gains in aggregate productivity."

High-tech jobs account for about 10% of the labour force and the sector is highly efficient unlike manufacturing, agriculture and other traditional sectors that are subject to heavy regulations.

"So Prime Minister, the OECD's assessment is that if Israel were to reduce its level of bureaucracy and over-regulation in some of those sectors that has accumulated throughout the years, that will certainly help boost competition, help boost performance and help lower prices moving forward," Cormann said.

Bennett and his government have come under fire in recent weeks amid rising food and other living costs. The government last week announced a $1.3 billion plan to reduce the cost of living, including tax cuts for working families, child-care subsidies and streamlined regulation to stimulate price-cutting competition for products.

"We've got to reform the stagnant parts of our economy and we need to increase competition," Bennett told Cormann. "We don't have enough domestic competition and that's something that's always tough because there is always a good reason on why you need to slow down on that. And we need to have the courage to take these actions."

Israel's economy grew by an estimated 6.5% in 2021 and is projected to grow 5.5% in 2022, according to the central bank.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 2.4 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED -1.01% 0.098 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:58aUn sec-gen special advisor on libya says met with parliament-des…
RE
09:57aUn sec-gen special advisor on libya says met with gnu pm dbeiba…
RE
09:45aExclusive - U.S. envoy to U.N. cancels Liberia trip to focus on Russia
RE
09:43aFavouring continuity, Germany re-elects Steinmeier as president
RE
09:39aPentagon cannot confirm reports of a Russian plan to invade Ukraine on Wednesday
RE
09:35aBiden and Ukraine's Zelenskiy to discuss security on Sunday
RE
09:35aExclusive-U.S. envoy to U.N. cancels Liberia trip to focus on Russia
RE
09:33aIndia's Life Insurance Corp plans potential record IPO
RE
09:32aLic says as this is an offer for secondary shares, requirement o…
RE
09:27aLic says as of september 2021, lic’s aum was 39.6 trillion rupee…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
2Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia standoff -top aide
3Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to U.S.
4Deal on Stellantis battery plant will be signed in days, Italian minist..
5Swiss look set to reject animal testing ban in referendum

HOT NEWS