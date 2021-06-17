Log in
OECD to release Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2021 on Tuesday 22 June 2021

15/06/2021 - The OECD will release the latest estimates of government support to agriculture along with monitoring and evaluation of agricultural policy developments on Tuesday 22 June 2021, at 11:00 CEST (09:00 GMT).

Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2021 provides insights into the increasingly complex nature of agricultural policy, and is based on the OECD's comprehensive system for measuring and classifying support to agriculture - the Producer and Consumer Support Estimates (PSE and CSE) and related indicators. The report covers OECD members, as well as five non-OECD EU member states and eleven emerging and developing economies (Argentina, Brazil, People's Republic of China, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Ukraine and Viet Nam). Overall, the 54 countries covered by the report account for almost three-quarters of global agricultural output.

For further information on Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2021, or to arrange interviews with OECD officials, contact Lawrence Speer (+33 1 4524 7970) in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).

Information and data from the report, including the main conclusions, will be freely accessible on the OECD's web site at https://oe.cd/monitoring. You are invited to include this Internet link in reports on the Survey.

Journalists will be allowed advance access to the electronic version of the report, by e-mail and under embargo, the day before release. The report will be sent by e-mail on request only. In asking to receive the report under embargo, journalists undertake to respect the OECD's embargo procedures. Requests to receive the report by e-mail under embargo or to obtain a password to access the website should be sent to embargo@oecd.org.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

