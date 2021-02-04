OECD to release latest update to Services Trade Restrictiveness Index on Tuesday 9 February 2021

04/02/2021 - The OECD will release the latest update to the Services Trade Restrictiveness Index on Tuesday 9 February 2021 at 11:00 CET.





The Services Trade Restrictive Index (STRI) provides annual information on regulations that affect services trade in 48 countries, which represent more than 80% of the global trade in services, as well as on 22 key services sectors. The Index offers a comprehensive and transparent overview of global trends in services trade regulations, facilitating deeper analysis of the effects of such regulations on trade in services and the wider economy. It also helps trade negotiators identify restrictions that impede trade, benchmark domestic policies relative to global best practice and is a source of regulatory transparency for businesses seeking to enter foreign markets.



The STRI database compiles up-to-date information on requirements to enter foreign markets in unprecedented detail, providing transparent and readily accessible insights into the measures that hamper services trade. The STRI is an important reference for policy makers, international services providers and a source of data for academic research on drivers and impediments to services trade.





Further information is available at: https://www.oecd.org/trade/topics/services-trade/.





To request advance access to new data and analysis or to arrange interviews, journalists are invited to email Lawrence Speer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 79 70).



Please note: The OECD's embargo rules prohibit any broadcast, news wire service or Internet transmission of text or information about this report before the stated release time. They also prohibit any communication of the contents of the report or any comment on its forecasts or conclusions to any outside party whatsoever before the stated release time. News organisations receiving OECD material under embargo have been informed that if they breach the OECD's embargo rules they will automatically be excluded in the future from receiving embargoed information.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Related Documents