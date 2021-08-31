OFZ auction scheduled for 1 September, 2021

The following OFZ issues are planned to be offered by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation on 1 September, 2021:

- OFZ № 26239RMFS (maturity date 23 July, 2031) in the notional amount available for placement in the issue;

- OFZ № 26238RMFS (maturity date 15 May, 2041) in the notional amount available for placement in the issue.