OFZ auction scheduled for 1 September, 2021

08/31/2021 | 09:42am EDT
The following OFZ issues are planned to be offered by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation on 1 September, 2021:

- OFZ № 26239RMFS (maturity date 23 July, 2031) in the notional amount available for placement in the issue;

- OFZ № 26238RMFS (maturity date 15 May, 2041) in the notional amount available for placement in the issue.

The volume of cut-off bids at the auction will be determined on the basis of the demand and the premium size requested by the participants to the market yield levels.

Auctions schedule:

- 12:00 - 12:30 - placing bids for OFZ № 26239RMFS;

- 14:00 - cut-off price setup for OFZ № 26239RMFS;

- 14:30 - 15:00 - placing bids for OFZ № 26238RMFS;

- 16:30 - cut-off price setup for OFZ № 26238RMFS.

Auction's transactions will be settled on the next business day after the auction (MOEX Code B01).

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 13:41:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS