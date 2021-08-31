|
OFZ auction scheduled for 1 September, 2021
The following OFZ issues are planned to be offered by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation on 1 September, 2021:
- OFZ № 26239RMFS (maturity date 23 July, 2031) in the notional amount available for placement in the issue;
- OFZ № 26238RMFS (maturity date 15 May, 2041) in the notional amount available for placement in the issue.
The volume of cut-off bids at the auction will be determined on the basis of the demand and the premium size requested by the participants to the market yield levels.
Auctions schedule:
- 12:00 - 12:30 - placing bids for OFZ № 26239RMFS;
- 14:00 - cut-off price setup for OFZ № 26239RMFS;
- 14:30 - 15:00 - placing bids for OFZ № 26238RMFS;
- 16:30 - cut-off price setup for OFZ № 26238RMFS.
Auction's transactions will be settled on the next business day after the auction (MOEX Code B01).