Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OFZ auction scheduled for 8 December, 2021

12/07/2021 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OFZ auction scheduled for 8 December, 2021

The following OFZ issue is planned to be offered by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation on 8 December, 2021:

- OFZ № 26239RMFS (maturity date 23 July, 2031) in the notional amount of RUB 30.0 bn.

Auction schedule:

- 12:00 - 12:30 - placing bids for OFZ № 26239RMFS;

- 14:00 - cut-off price setup for OFZ № 26239RMFS.

Auction's transactions will be settled on the next business day after the auction (MOEX Code B01).

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aSATURN OIL & GAS : Receives Additional ASCP Funding, Initiates Land Reclamation Program and Provides an Operational Update Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. erhält zusätzliche ASCP-Mittel, leitet Rekultivierungsprogramm ein und stellt ein Betriebsupdate bereit
PU
08:22aPUSHING FORWARD : Key Takeaways From Trend Micro's Security Predictions for 2022
PU
08:22aTELEPERFORMANCE : Shareholders Newsletter December 2021
PU
08:22aMEDICAL DEVICE SECURITY : Hacking Intelligent Medical Devices to Enhance Your Organization's Safety
PU
08:22aTHAI RUBBER LATEX PUBLIC : Final Price and Subscription Period Announcement of World Flex Public Company Limited ("WFX") in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) (Revised)
PU
08:22aCONTACT & COVER : When its Important and Why the Difference Matters
PU
08:22aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Bright Rock Announces Strong Results from its Buster Well in Wyoming
PU
08:22aCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : BofA Securities 2021 Gas Utility Conference
PU
08:22aGLOBAL INDUSTRIAL : Declares $1.00 Per Share Special Dividend
PU
08:22aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : Poll results of the resolutions proposed at the 2021 third extraordinary general meeting held on tuesday, 7 december 2021 and election of executive directors（h shares）
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Bulls back in charge as Omicron worries wane
4Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
5Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub

HOT NEWS