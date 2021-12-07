OFZ auction scheduled for 8 December, 2021
The following OFZ issue is planned to be offered by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation on 8 December, 2021:
- OFZ № 26239RMFS (maturity date 23 July, 2031) in the notional amount of RUB 30.0 bn.
Auction schedule:
- 12:00 - 12:30 - placing bids for OFZ № 26239RMFS;
- 14:00 - cut-off price setup for OFZ № 26239RMFS.
Auction's transactions will be settled on the next business day after the auction (MOEX Code B01).
