OGUK comments on the merger of Chrysaor with Premier Oil

10/06/2020 | 11:05am EDT

October 6, 2020

Following the news of the merger of Chrysaor with Premier Oil today, OGUK's chief executive Deirdre Michie, said:

'Chrysaor and Premier Oil are great stewards, contributors and champions of this industry so this investment is encouraging news for the UK Continental Shelf.

'With companies increasingly looking to see how they can work together to meet as much of our oil and gas demand from domestic resources instead of imports, this merger will help to stimulate further activity for our hard-pressed supply chain and contribute to an inclusive transition towards a low carbon economy.'

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 15:04:06 UTC
