OIF : to Lead “Co-Packaged Optics – Why, What and How” Live Webinar Event; Industry Experts to Provide Perspectives on Co-Packaged Optics Challenges and Opportunities

In partnership with Lightwave, the free online event will feature industry-leading experts from end-users, equipment developers and component vendors

Recognizing the high-level of industry interest in co-packaging of optics with ASICs and the need for industry discussion and collaboration, OIF will hold a public webinar “Co-Packaged Optics – Why, What and How” on Wednesday, October 14th at 7am PDT/9am CDT/10am EDT/4pm CEST. The free 2.5 hour webinar, hosted by OIF and Lightwave, will feature talks and discussion from industry-leading experts from: Cisco, Facebook, Intel, Juniper Networks, Microsoft, Ranovus, Senko Advanced Components and TE Connectivity. Register here for this free event.

“After holding an OIF members-only workshop on co-packaged optics back in July 2020, OIF quickly recognized the industry-wide interest this topic has generated and the need for wider engagement and discussion,” said Jeff Hutchins, Ranovus, OIF member and coordinator of this webinar. “This public OIF webinar presents a unique opportunity for industry and OIF members to explore and discuss key drivers as well as the important constraints (electrical, thermal, optical, etc.) so we can be aligned on the solutions needed to move co-packaged optics interoperability forward.”

Webinar presenters will review key drivers for co-packaged optics as well as the conventional alternatives and highlight applications where co-packaged optics can deliver unique benefits. Hear from end-users, equipment developers, and component vendors as they discuss:

Pluggable modules, board mounted optics, and co-packaged optics comparisons

Applications which drive the need for co-packaged optics

Considerations for realizing co-packaged optics

Steps to industry standardization

Details on this live webinar event are as follows:

October 14, 2020 – 7:00am-9:30am PDT

Agenda

7:00am – Welcome & Intro – Stephen Hardy, Editorial Director, Lightwave and Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity and OIF President

7:10am – Optical Transceivers, Pros & Cons – Mark Nowell, Cisco

7:25am – Co-Packaged Optics – Rob Stone, Facebook

7:40am – Co-Packaged Optics – Ram Huggahalli, Microsoft

7:55am – Dense Optical Form Factors – Jeffery Maki, Juniper Networks and OIF Physical Layer User Group Working Group Chair

8:10am – Optical Connectivity – Tiger Ninomiya, Senko Advanced Components

8:25am – Laser Sources – Richard Jones, Intel

8:40am – Standardization – Jeff Hutchins, Ranovus

8:55am – Q&A – Stephen Hardy and Nathan Tracy

To register for the free event, click here. The webinar is open to the public and a certificate of attendance will be offered.

