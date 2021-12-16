Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OIL FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, U.S. CRUDE UP $2 A BARREL

12/16/2021 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OIL FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, U.S. CRUDE UP $2 A BARREL


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.44% 75.42 Delayed Quote.41.59%
WTI 1.75% 72.822 Delayed Quote.45.85%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58aMISSIONARIES KIDNAPPED IN OCTOBER BY HAITIAN GANG HAVE BEEN RELEASED : police
RE
11:58aDelivery app Gopuff raises $1.5 bln in latest funding round - Axios
RE
11:57aStampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
RE
11:56aWorld shares climb higher on central bank announcements
RE
11:52aPandemic have-a-go investors force shake-up in UK wealth market
RE
11:51aU.S. says it hopes for arms control talks "soon" with China
RE
11:47aBiden signs bill raising U.S. debt limit into law -White House
RE
11:47aUK COVID-19 cases hit record high for second day
RE
11:45aElizabeth Holmes' fraud trial over Theranos draws to close
RE
11:45aMorgan Stanley increases parental leave in employee benefits overhaul - memo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
2U.S. SEC to tighten insider trading rules, boost money market fund resi..
3Analysis: The three data reports that persuaded Powell to speed up Fed'..
4HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
5BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

HOT NEWS