OIL FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 A BARREL…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Multibaggers
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Fintechs
US Basketball
The SPAC
hydraulics
Sin stocks
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Fintechs
US Basketball
The SPAC
hydraulics
Sin stocks
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
OIL FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 A BARREL…
04/05/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
OIL FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 A BARREL
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01p
White House launches national plan to address long COVID
RE
03:01p
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.60% to Settle at $6.0320 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59p
TOP U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN
: Passing COVID aid requires border amendment
RE
02:54p
Biden to extend student loan repayment pause to Aug 31 -official
RE
02:51p
American nun, 83, kidnapped by armed men in northern Burkina Faso
RE
02:50p
U.S. charges fraud over bogus $13.8 billion Textron takeover bid
RE
02:46p
Sri Lanka president revokes emergency order, govt in disarray as economic crisis deepens
RE
02:41p
Mexico's President asks U.S. to coordinate on tamping down food inflation
RE
02:41p
U.s. agriculture secretary vilsack, speaking in mexico city, sa…
RE
02:39p
U.S. imposes sanctions on Russian darknet market and crypto exchange
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2
Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4
Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5
Xos, Inc. Delivers 15 Fully-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators..
More news
HOT NEWS
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
-3.27%
Keurig Dr Pepper Taps Dokmecioglu to Succeed Gamgort as CEO
MODERNA, INC.
-5.81%
COVAX, African Union decline to buy more doses of Moderna's COVID shots
BLOCK, INC.
-5.72%
Block Shares Fall 7% After Disclosure of Data Breach
YAMANA GOLD INC.
-3.91%
Transcript : Yamana Gold Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CAPITAL POWER CORPOR.
+1.21%
Analysis-Alberta's ambitious carbon capture plans hang on Canada govt and shareholder support
TRANSALTA CORPORATIO.
+1.40%
TransAlta to Supply Meta Platforms with Renewable Energy
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave