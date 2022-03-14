Log in
OIL FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $6 A BARREL…

03/14/2022 | 09:36am EDT
OIL FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $6 A BARREL


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.77% 106.42 Delayed Quote.42.28%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -5.11% 879.1499 Delayed Quote.40.27%
WTI -3.52% 103.073 Delayed Quote.44.84%
HOT NEWS