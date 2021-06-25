Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
OJSC PhosAgro : Report on Payments to Governments for 2020

06/25/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) 
OJSC PhosAgro: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 
25-Jun-2021 / 19:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
For Immediate Release                                                    25 June 2021

Report on Payments to Governments for 2020

Moscow - PhosAgro ("the Company", Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that its Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2020, which was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The report is also available on the Company's website www.phosagro.com.

For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859

Dmitriy Zhadan

zhadan@em-comms.com

+7 916 770-89-09

About the Company

PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US71922G2093 
Category Code:  PGR 
TIDM:           PHOR 
LEI Code:       25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   113780 
EQS News ID:    1212327 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212327&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

HOT NEWS