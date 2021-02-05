OKM Co., Ltd - Japanese Low-Fat Okara to Launch in the US

Fujioka City, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okumura Engineering Corp (OKM) is ready to unveil Okara curry flakes: an enticing option for health-conscious curry lovers. Okara is gluten-free, vegan, low in trans-fats, and free of sugar, chemicals, artificial colors and flavors, and preservatives.

The company has adopted a method to utilize Okara; the soy pulp that is often left behind as a result of filtering pureed soybeans in the production of soy milk and tofu.



Over 600,000 tons of Okara are currently generated in Japan but has traditionally been disposed of as it is challenging to manage due to its high moisture content contributing to spoilage and easy deterioration.

As Okara is highly nutritious and contains many essential nutrients for the human body, OKM has now developed advances in its processes to dry out the Okara pulp and ground it into a powder. It not only increases its shelf life but packs all its nutritional content into a condensed form.

The resultant Okara powder is gluten-free, vegan, low carb, and contains around 60% dietary fibers and 20% protein. It is also extremely nutritious, loaded with calcium, folic acid, isoflavones, and has a low GI (Glycemic Index).

“It is an enticing option for the health-conscious curry lover. Our curry flakes will be attractive to those that are vegan and gluten-free, as well as being low in carbs,” commented OKM’s CEO Miho Sakurai.

“Anything with wheat or rice flour from noodles to bread can be made gluten-free by substituting it with our Okara powder. It provides the protein and calcium that tends to be lacking in vegan diets, while also being low in the carbohydrates that gluten-free diets tend to be high in.”

With its host of benefits — plentiful dietary fibers improving digestive health, and soybean oligosaccharides stimulating the growth of beneficial microbes in the gut — Okara powder is also highly recommended by medical experts.



Ready and available for the American market, OKM’s curry powder has been made with brown rice flour, Okara, white sorghum and rice flour. Easy to dissolve and be used as a seasoning, the curry flakes have been made with more than 18 kinds of spices, ensuring the authentic flavor will please even the most demanding curry connoisseurs.

The product is sugar-free, with pureed dates having been used as a sweetener, while coconut oil has been used to lower trans-fat intake. The product is also free of palm oil.

The Fujioka, Gunma-based company already utilizes Okara powder in a range of various processed foods. In addition, you can easily take the nutrition of Okara by sprinkling it on yogurt, soup, and even ice cream.

