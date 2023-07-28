By Chris Wack

OKYO Pharma shares were up 19% to $2.23 after the company entered into a new agreement with Tufts Medical Center.

The agreement calls for the parties to conduct a 40-patient open-label clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of OK-101 in patients with neuropathic corneal pain.

The Investigational New Drug application for neuropathic corneal pain is planned to be filed in the fourth quarter of 2023, with study enrollment planned to commence shortly after IND allowance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The open-label trial will provide an opportunity to evaluate the safety and efficacy of OK-101 in a real-world clinical setting, fostering a better understanding of its potential benefits for patients.

The trial is anticipated to take six to nine months to conduct, and is anticipated to have a minor budgetary impact, with a total cost for the trial, including cost of drug manufacture and formulation for investigational use, amounting to less than $1 million.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-23 1019ET