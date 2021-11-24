Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OMERS commits to Net Zero 2050 emissions goal, building on its Sustainable Investing program

11/24/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Follows previously announced goal to reduce carbon intensity of total portfolio by 20% by 2025
  • Interim goals will be set every five years

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMERS continues to advance its Sustainable Investing efforts by announcing today its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its total portfolio by 2050.

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time. As a responsible asset owner and manager, OMERS has a program in place to sustainably grow its assets over the long term.

Blake Hutcheson, Chief Executive Officer and President, OMERS, commented: “Our near-term carbon reduction goals are tangible, actionable, and ensure our leadership team is accountable today. With our Net Zero 2050 goal, we believe we are charting the right course for our future. We are also confident that we can do this by working with governments and other conscientious Canadian and global businesses in the months and years ahead.”

As at June 30, 2021, OMERS had $114 billion in net assets globally, across public and private markets, and has the potential to make a significant contribution in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Efforts across asset classes are well underway to allow OMERS to achieve its near- and longer-term carbon reduction goals. OMERS currently holds more than $18 billion in green assets, based on the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles, including those engaged in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green-certified buildings.

Satish Rai, Chief Investment Officer, OMERS, commented: “As investors, we play an important role in working with our portfolio companies and making capital allocation decisions during the transition to a lower carbon economy. We believe that integrating ESG factors into our investment approach is a more holistic way of assessing both value drivers and risk to deliver long-term, stable returns to our members.”

OMERS has already pledged to reduce the carbon intensity of its total portfolio by 20% by 2025, in line with the Paris Agreement. Five-year successive interim reduction goals will follow in support of our longer-term commitment.

The path to Net-Zero will be informed by the annual calculation and public disclosure of OMERS total portfolio carbon footprint, in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Carbon footprinting allows OMERS to more deeply understand the Plan’s climate-related risks and opportunities, both immediately and in the future.

For more information, please see the accompanying supplementary document about our approach to climate change: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e6d89267-3dc8-4222-89e6-e0e37c5624be 

Contact:
Neil Hrab
Manager, Media Relations
416-369-2418
nhrab@omers.com 

About OMERS
Founded in 1962, OMERS is a jointly sponsored, defined benefit pension plan, with 1,000 participating employers ranging from large cities to local agencies, and over half a million active, deferred and retired members. Our members include union and non-union employees of municipalities, school boards, local boards, transit systems, electrical utilities, emergency services and children’s aid societies across Ontario. OMERS teams work in Toronto, London, New York, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Sydney and other major cities across North America and Europe – serving members and employers and originating and managing a diversified portfolio of high-quality investments in public markets, private equity, infrastructure and real estate. OMERS had net assets of $114 billion as at June 30, 2021.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aAIRTAG BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Best Apple Tracking Device Savings Reported by Saver Trends
BU
11:16aBlack Friday VR Headset Deals (2021) Researched by Consumer Walk
BU
11:16a8K TV BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Top 75 Inch & 85 Inch 8K QLED TV & More Savings Reported by Consumer Walk
BU
11:15aLiquid Media Announced as Presenting Sponsor for Filmocracy Fest 2021
AQ
11:15aAPLA Health Celebrates 35 Years of the Vance North Necessities of Life Program and Passes 17 Million Meals Distributed to Low-Income Clients Living with HIV/AIDS!
GL
11:13aBIGG Digital Assets Inc. Treasury Reaches 500 Bitcoins; Netcoins Launches EOS and ALGO coins
GL
11:11aBLACK FRIDAY ELECTRIC SHAVER DEALS 2021 : Philips Norelco, Braun, Manscaped & More Savings Summarized by The Consumer Post
BU
11:11aBLACK FRIDAY 4K TV DEALS (2021) : 65 Inch & 55 Inch Smart 4K TV & More Sales Revealed by Spending Lab
BU
11:11aBEST BLACK FRIDAY IMAGE SKINCARE DEALS 2021 : Top Anti-Aging & Anti-Acne Savings Compiled by The Consumer Post
BU
11:10aCPI AEROSTRUCTURES : ANNOUNCES NYSE AMERICAN ACCEPTANCE OF TIMELY FILING CRITERIA PLAN OF COMPLIANCE - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesfor..
2U.S. marshals other nations, challenges OPEC+ with release of oil reser..
3Fertilizer shortage may lead to spring scramble on North America's farm..
4VW CEO's future still uncertain, with talks 'on a knife edge'
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS