OMNIVISION Launches Industry's First 3MP Resolution SoC for Automotive Cameras with Lowest Power and Smallest Size

Announced at CES 2022, the new OX03D SoC enables automotive OEMs to transition from 1MP to 3MP resolution with the most optimal feature set in an integrated low power solution

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today launched the new OX03D, a 3 megapixel (MP) resolution system-on-chip (SoC) for automotive surround-view systems (SVS), rearview systems (RVS) and e-mirrors. The new SoC provides a seamless path for automotive OEMs to upgrade from 1MP to 3MP while retaining high performance, low power and the smallest 2.1µm pixel size in a 1/4-inch optical format. The OX03D4C has a fully integrated image signal processor (ISP), is capable of 140dB high dynamic range (HDR), and includes the next-generation tone-mapping algorithm along with the leading LED flicker mitigation (LFM) performance in the industry.

“Customers are asking for higher performance solutions for viewing applications. The OX03D4C, which is first to market, delivers a lot in a small package,” said Andy Hanvey, director of automotive marketing at OMNIVISION. “Our OX03D SoC enables automotive OEM customers to transition from 1MP to 3MP and keep the same optical format and mechanics from their previous-generation solutions, speeding time-to-market for high-demand SVS cameras.”

“The new OX03D is very impressive as the industry’s first 3MP SoC that packs high performance and a comprehensive set of features into the smallest size. In addition, by integrating both the image sensor and ISP into a single chip, designers can save on both cost and space. OMNIVISION is clearly the global market leader for automotive viewing cameras,” noted Hiroyuki Iwanami, assistant director, Techno Systems Research Co., LTD.

OMNIVISION’s OX03D4C includes both the pixel array and ISP within a single package; it is optimized to deliver ideal performance over the complete automotive temperature range. It features 105dB motion-free HDR with a total range of 140dB, and provides HDR and LFM simultaneously. It includes the next-generation tone-mapping algorithm for high contrast images, supports a number of CFA patterns, and can output both YUV and RAW process streams at the same time. The OX03D4C provides four on-screen display overlay layers for driver guidelines, as well as distortion correction to straighten any curved edges from lenses with a wide viewing angle. The OX03D4C consumes less than 500 mW power, enabling the use of a plastic case for lighter weight and lower cost.

All of these features are built into the smallest possible camera module available for automotive viewing applications. The a-CSP™ package size allows smaller cameras that can fit in much tighter spaces. The image sensor is built on OMNIVISION’s PureCel®Plus-S stacked die technology, which separates the imaging sensor array from the image sensor processing pipeline. This configuration supports additional system functionality and improves sensor performance, while enabling a much smaller footprint when compared with non-stacked sensors. As a result, sensors built with PureCel®Plus-S technology deliver best-in-class image quality and high functionality with minimal chip size.

The OX03D4C SoC complies with ASIL B advanced safety standards. Samples are available now, with mass production in Q4 2022. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

