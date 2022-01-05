OMNIVISION Launches New Full High Definition 144Hz Touch and Display Driver for Next-generation Smartphones at CES 2022

New TD4377 TDDI leverages OMNIVISION’s high quality and stable supply chain to help tier-one LTPS panel manufacturers speed time to market

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today announced at CES 2022 the new touch and display driver integration (TDDI) product for smartphones. The new TD4377 TDDI enables 1080 pixel full high definition (FHD) resolution, up to 144Hz display frame rate with the touch report rate doubling the display frame rate in LCD display and touch solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005467/en/

OMNIVISION Launches New Full High Definition 144Hz Touch and Display Driver TD4377 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We have established long-term relationships with tier-one display module manufacturers and smartphone OEMs with TDDI technology. We understand and have already qualified in their high standards for quality and reliable devices,” said Harley Yin, director of product management, OMNIVISION Touch & Display Solutions. “Our new TD4377 TDDI will be held to the same standards for our customers. Additionally, as a division of OMNIVISION, we are able to leverage our best-in-class quality and stable supply chain to provide an added advantage for our customers.”

TDDIs are the main interface between a smartphone’s microprocessors and display & touch screens. They enable the LCD module to achieve the rich and vibrant displays, superior touch performance, with lower module cost and greater manufacturing efficiency. Upgraded from the TD4375, which was in mass production in millions of tier-one OEM phones, the TD4377 supports higher performance in display and touch with much lower power consumption.

The TD4377 TDDI samples are available now. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales or please schedule a virtual meeting during CES 2022: https://www.ovt.com/news-events/events/ces-2022.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION™ and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005467/en/