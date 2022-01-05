Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OMNIVISION Launches New Full High Definition 144Hz Touch and Display Driver for Next-generation Smartphones at CES 2022

01/05/2022 | 09:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New TD4377 TDDI leverages OMNIVISION’s high quality and stable supply chain to help tier-one LTPS panel manufacturers speed time to market

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today announced at CES 2022 the new touch and display driver integration (TDDI) product for smartphones. The new TD4377 TDDI enables 1080 pixel full high definition (FHD) resolution, up to 144Hz display frame rate with the touch report rate doubling the display frame rate in LCD display and touch solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005467/en/

OMNIVISION Launches New Full High Definition 144Hz Touch and Display Driver TD4377 (Graphic: Business Wire)

OMNIVISION Launches New Full High Definition 144Hz Touch and Display Driver TD4377 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We have established long-term relationships with tier-one display module manufacturers and smartphone OEMs with TDDI technology. We understand and have already qualified in their high standards for quality and reliable devices,” said Harley Yin, director of product management, OMNIVISION Touch & Display Solutions. “Our new TD4377 TDDI will be held to the same standards for our customers. Additionally, as a division of OMNIVISION, we are able to leverage our best-in-class quality and stable supply chain to provide an added advantage for our customers.”

TDDIs are the main interface between a smartphone’s microprocessors and display & touch screens. They enable the LCD module to achieve the rich and vibrant displays, superior touch performance, with lower module cost and greater manufacturing efficiency. Upgraded from the TD4375, which was in mass production in millions of tier-one OEM phones, the TD4377 supports higher performance in display and touch with much lower power consumption.

The TD4377 TDDI samples are available now. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales or please schedule a virtual meeting during CES 2022: https://www.ovt.com/news-events/events/ces-2022.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION™ and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aSMK Electronics to Showcase New Bluetooth® Low Energy Android™ TV Remote Control at CES 2022
BU
09:20aZosano Pharma Announces Publication of Clinical Data Demonstrating Comparable Immunogenicity of a Trivalent Influenza Vaccine Formulated on its Transdermal Microneedle System Versus an Intramuscular Injection of the Vaccine at a Higher Dose
AQ
09:20aXT.COM Exchange Releases XTStarter Platform, $5 Million Subscriptions to Grab
NE
09:20aAvalanche Asia Star Fund Makes Strategic Investment in Decentralized Derivatives Protocol KINE
NE
09:18aFord Motor posts 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales
RE
09:18aDELTA AIR LINES : A message to SkyMiles members from Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer
PU
09:18aMEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Awarded Inaugural NAESCO Industry Award for its $123M Sustainability and Vocational Initiative in State Correctional Facilities
PU
09:18aQUHUO : Announces Full Acquisition of Equity Interest in Lailai - Form 6-K
PU
09:18aNANO DIMENSION : Acquires Global Inkjet Systems; Implements Its Vision for - Form 6-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Wall Street futures mixed ahead of Fed meeting minutes
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
4ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
5Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks

HOT NEWS