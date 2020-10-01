Log in
OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on October 01, 2020: Cut-Offs

10/01/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

A. OMO PURCHASE ISSUE

Security 7.72% GS 2025 8.24% GS 2027 6.45% GS 2029
Total amount notified (₹ in crores) Aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore
(no security-wise notified amount)
Total amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹ in crores) 4145 3095 2760
Cut off yield (%) 5.4932 6.0142 6.1313
Cut off price (₹) 109.00 111.61 102.18

B. OMO SALE ISSUE

Security 364 DTB 22042021 364 DTB 29042021
Total amount notified (₹ in crores) Aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore
(no security-wise notified amount)
Total amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹ in crores) 7940 2060
Cut off yield (%) 3.6298 3.6271
Cut off price (₹) 98.0594 97.9940

Detailed results will be issued shortly.

Ajit Prasad
Director

Press Release: 2020-2021/422

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 19:29:02 UTC
