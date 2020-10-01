OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on October 01, 2020: Cut-Offs

A. OMO PURCHASE ISSUE
Security
7.72% GS 2025
8.24% GS 2027
6.45% GS 2029
Total amount notified (₹ in crores)
Aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore
(no security-wise notified amount)
Total amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹ in crores)
4145
3095
2760
Cut off yield (%)
5.4932
6.0142
6.1313
Cut off price (₹)
109.00
111.61
102.18
B. OMO SALE ISSUE
Security
364 DTB 22042021
364 DTB 29042021
Total amount notified (₹ in crores)
Aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore
(no security-wise notified amount)
Total amount (face value) accepted by RBI (₹ in crores)
7940
2060
Cut off yield (%)
3.6298
3.6271
Cut off price (₹)
98.0594
97.9940
Detailed results will be issued shortly.
Ajit Prasad
Director
Press Release: 2020-2021/422
