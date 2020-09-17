Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on September 17, 2020: Cut-Offs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 07:05am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 17, 2020

OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on September 17, 2020: Cut-Offs

  1. OMO PURCHASE ISSUE

Security

7.37% GS 2023

7.72% GS 2025

5.79% GS 2030

Total amount notified ( in crores)

Aggregate amount of 10,000 crore

(no security-wise notified amount)

Total amount (face value)

2645

4904

2451

accepted by RBI (₹ in crores)

Cut off yield (%)

4.6663

5.5301

5.9139

Cut off price (₹)

106.49

108.92

99.09

B. OMO SALE ISSUE

Security

182 DTB 22102020

182 DTB 29102020

Total amount notified ( in crores)

Aggregate amount of 10,000 crore

(no security-wise notified amount)

Total amount (face value) accepted by RBI

5700

4300

(₹ in crores)

Cut off yield (%)

3.3999

3.3994

Cut off price (₹)

99.6843

99.6196

Detailed results will be issued shortly.

Press Release: 2020-2021/345

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aBruised dollar may bounce if U.S. election gets chaotic
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aOil steady as crews return to U.S. Gulf rigs
RE
07:15aBank of England makes no changes to stimulus push
RE
07:12aGlobal service trade decline shows signs of bottoming out - WTO
RE
07:11aCoca-Cola bottlers are feeling flat, even as U.S. grocery sales sparkle
RE
07:10aDirect-to-Consumer Boutique Bakery Brand COOKIEtake a bite! Launches Back to College Cookie Deliveries
SE
07:05aMediSked Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE BOARD REVIEWING BORSA ITALIANA BIDS ON THURSDAY: sources
3CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the util..
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica, one of the most diverse and inclusive companies in the world ac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group