September 17, 2020
OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on September 17, 2020: Cut-Offs
-
OMO PURCHASE ISSUE
|
Security
|
7.37% GS 2023
|
7.72% GS 2025
|
5.79% GS 2030
|
Total amount notified ( in crores)
|
Aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore
|
(no security-wise notified amount)
|
|
Total amount (face value)
|
2645
|
4904
|
2451
|
accepted by RBI (₹ in crores)
|
|
|
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
4.6663
|
5.5301
|
5.9139
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
106.49
|
108.92
|
99.09
B. OMO SALE ISSUE
|
Security
|
182 DTB 22102020
|
182 DTB 29102020
|
|
|
|
Total amount notified ( in crores)
|
Aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore
|
|
(no security-wise notified amount)
|
|
|
|
Total amount (face value) accepted by RBI
|
5700
|
|
4300
|
(₹ in crores)
|
|
|
|
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
3.3999
|
|
3.3994
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
99.6843
|
|
99.6196
Detailed results will be issued shortly.
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/345
|
(Yogesh Dayal)
|
Chief General Manager
