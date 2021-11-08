ON24, INC. (NYSE: ONTF) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit regarding ON24's February 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) for securities law violations regarding trading in ON24, Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) stock

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than January 3, 2022 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of ON24, Inc. (“ON24” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ONTF) in connection with ON24’s February 3, 2021 initial public offering. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o.



On or about February 3, 2021, ON24 conducted its IPO, offering 8,560,930 shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $50 per share (the “Offering Price”) for anticipated proceeds of approximately $428,046,500.

According to the complaint, ON24, Inc. and the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that the surge in COVID-19 customers observed in the lead up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that did not fit ON24’s traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts.

On August 10, 2021, ON24 offered revenue guidance for the remainder of the year of no more than $48.5 million in third quarter 2021 and $204.2 million for fiscal year 2021, missing analyst consensus by $2.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively. During ON24’s analyst call held that same day, ON24’s President and CEO, defendant Sharat Sharan, admitted that ON24 “experienced higher than expected churn and down-sell from customers [it] signed up in the second quarter of last year during the peak of COVID.” He then added, “[t]his higher churn was primarily in the first-time renewal cohort, customers who signed . . . one-year contracts last year and who are up for renewal.” On this news, ON24’s stock price declined approximately 31%, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 3, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

