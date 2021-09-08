Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ONA announces 137 finalists in the 2021 Online Journalism Awards

09/08/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Online News Association (ONA) is honored to share the finalists for the 2021 Online Journalism Awards (OJAs). Winners will be announced on Oct. 15.

In 2021, the Online Journalism Awards feature 45 prizes across 21 categories. ONA’s Awards and Recognition Committee introduced two new categories and additional changes to reimagine or update existing ones based on community feedback and changes in the industry:

  • Topical Reporting: Pandemic Coverage: This new award honors a single story or a portfolio that focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic and addresses aspects such as science, public health, policy, lifestyle and economic impact.
  • Excellence in Social Justice Reporting: This new award honors journalism that highlights systemic inequities encountered by historically marginalized communities, including coverage of social movements, racial justice, migration, access to education, voting rights and more.
  • Student Journalism Award: This award reimagines recognition for student work with two subcategories: Student Portfolio and Student Team Portfolio.
  • Breaking News: This award has been streamlined with two subcategories for newsroom size: Small/Medium and Large. It previously included separate subcategories for Small, Medium and Large newsrooms.

Five honors come with a total of $40,000 in prize money, thanks to generous support from SmartNews, McKinsey Publishing, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and The University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications. These awards recognize general excellence, engaged journalism, immersive storytelling, public service and climate change reporting.

A diverse group of 114 digital media professionals representing 20 countries teamed up to screen 1,179 entries—the largest pool of entries the competition has seen since it was established in 1999. More than 60 judges deliberated to determine finalists and winners.

See the full list of 2021 Online Journalism Awards finalists for excellence in newsletters, collaboration and partnerships, pandemic coverage, audio digital storytelling and 17 more categories.


Contact: Karolle Rabarison, Director of Communications, karolle@journalists.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pWEST FRASER TIMBER : Declares Dividend and Provides Operational Update
AQ
05:55pGENERAC : Power Systems Announces the Formation of Grid Services Group
PR
05:55pBeyondSpring to Participate in the Upcoming September Conferences
GL
05:54pLULULEMON ATHLETICA : boosts guidance after stellar second-quarter results surpass expectations
AQ
05:54pAyr Wellness Announces September Conference Participation
GL
05:53pST. LANDRY HOMESTEAD FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK : Announces Extension Of Subscription Offering Period And Commencement Of Community Offering
PR
05:52pAMAZON COM : Learn how Alexa can help simplify your life
PU
05:52pCISCO : Shoring up Network Access Policy Management in the Calm Before the IoT Storm
PU
05:52pBipartisan American Beef Labeling Act Would Reinstate Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling
PU
05:52pSTERICYCLE : Celebrates Custodial Professionals During Environmental Services Week
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?
2Worries over economic recovery shake world stocks, dollar pares gains
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Broadcom, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netfl..
4Novavax : begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vacc..
5Bitcoin trading subdued after chaotic debut in El Salvador; Coinbase fa..

HOT NEWS