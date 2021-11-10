Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ONE Future Releases Fourth Annual Methane Intensity Numbers of 0.424%

11/10/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Nation's Energy Future (ONE Future), a coalition of more than 50 natural gas companies representing five sectors across the natural gas value chain, announced today its annual reporting of methane intensity numbers.

Using uniform, EPA-approved reporting protocols, the coalition registered a 2020 methane intensity number of 0.424% (versus the 2025 goal of 1.0%), beating its one percent goal by 58%.

In 2019, 24 ONE Future members reported their methane intensities; in 2020, 45 members reported their methane intensities. Despite doubling membership, the overall methane intensity remained less than half of the 1% goal, production increased by 23% and deliveries to customers increased by 107%, year-over-year.

"ONE Future is the only industry coalition that is U.S.-focused across the entire natural gas value chain," said Richard Hyde, Executive Director of ONE Future. "That we've beat our 1% goal of reducing methane emissions in all four years of reporting, all while more than doubling our membership, is monumental, and demonstrates the natural gas industry can produce and deliver natural gas in a clean and efficient manner."

To demonstrate credible and quantifiable results, members agree to measure their emissions and track their progress over time according to EPA-approved reporting protocols. The 2020 results reflect reporting from 45 of ONE Future's member companies; despite nearly doubling membership, the overall methane intensity remained less than half of the 1% goal.

ONE Future members in each of the sectors show the following 2020 intensity results vs. baseline goals:

  • Production: 2020 methane intensity rate 0.105% vs. goal of 0.28% - beat goal by 62%. Overall production increased by 23%. ONE Future's Production Sector produces 19% of U.S. natural gas.
  • Gathering & Boosting: 2020 methane intensity rate 0.042% vs. goal of 0.08% - beat goal by 47%. 38% of U.S. natural gas is collected and/or treated by ONE Future's Gathering & Boosting sector.
  • Processing: 2020 methane intensity rate 0.017% vs. goal of 0.11% - beat goal by 85%. ONE Future's Processing Sector processes 23% of U.S. natural gas.
  • Transmission & Storage: 2020 methane intensity rate 0.142% vs. goal of 0.30% - beat goal by 53%. ONE Future's Transmission & Storage Sector encompasses 56% of transmission pipeline mileage across the U.S. and 42% of gas storage.
  • Distribution: 2020 methane intensity rate 0.118% vs. goal of 0.22% - beat goal by 46%. ONE Future's Distribution Sector delivers 40% of the natural gas that powers the U.S.

These results demonstrate that ONE Future members are 99.58% efficient in delivering a molecule of gas from the rig to the burner tip.

To view the annual report click https://onefuture.us/2021-methane-emissions-intensity-report.

About ONE Future

ONE Future was formed when seven companies came together in 2014 with a focus to collectively achieve a science-based average rate of methane emissions across our facilities equivalent to one percent or less of total natural gas production. Since our formation, we have grown to more than 50 companies accounting for some of the largest natural gas producers, transmission, and distribution companies in the U.S. ONE Future members operate in 16 out of the 38 production basins and other segments of the value chain operate in multiple regions of the country, hence ONE Future's data represent a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas supply chain. For more information visit Home | One Future.

Media Contact:

Beverly Jernigan
713-494-1733
beverly@beverlypr.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for ONE Future

Featured Image for ONE Future

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:12pMS YOUNG ADVENTURE ENTERPRISE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:12pSportsbet.io Donate Bitcoin to Southampton FC Supporters in First Ever 'Crypto Fan Fund'
GL
01:11pINMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:11pIIROC Trading Resumption - LHR
AQ
01:11pPACSUN BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Men's, Women's & Kid's Clothing, Accessories & Shoe Sales Monitored by Consumer Walk
BU
01:10pU.S. airlines and Amazon join push to reduce aircraft emissions
RE
01:10pBoeing moves to settle lawsuits over Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
RE
01:10pCOP26 : China-us declaration says both nations are committed to pursuing such efforts, including by taking enhanced climate actions that raise ambition in the 2020s in the context of the paris agreement
RE
01:10pRoper Technologies Increases Dividend 10% - Its 29th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
AQ
01:09pCOP26 : China-us declaration says united states and china are firmly committed to working together and with other parties to strengthen implementation of the paris agreement
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande teeters on edge of default as $148 million payment falls due
2GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up
3Tencent's Third-Quarter Profit Edged Up 3% Amid Continued Gaming Busine..
4How GE's Larry Culp split the empire Jack Welch built
5Stocks slide, dollar gains as US CPI sparks tightening fears

HOT NEWS