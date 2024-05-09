ONE OF THE PILLAR OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER IS THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, SAYS HUNGARIAN PM ORBAN
US 30-year fixed-rate mortgage falls to 7.09%, still too high to boost housing
China confirms its awakening
While the US stock markets are faltering, China confirms its economic recovery, and the central banks of Brazil and Britain are taking decisive actions. I'll examine the results published by companies, which showed differing trends in Europe and the United States during the first quarter.
Trade association survey shows 79% of US biotech companies contract with Chinese firms
