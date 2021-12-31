Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Ipsidy Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/31/2021 | 02:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ipsidy Inc. ("Ipsidy" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AUID) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ipsidy is the subject of a research report published by White Diamond Research on December 16, 2021. The report alleges that the Company's claims of being a "pure-play SaaS [software as a service] business" are misleading, as "[n]one of its revenues have been from its SaaS product . . . and 70% are from low tech, legacy businesses." The report claims that the Company's revenues "aren't from its identity verification application" and that its "REAL businesses are of selling plastic cards in South Africa and leasing bus ticket kiosks in Colombia."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-alert-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-ipsidy-inc-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301452099.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pLawsuit seeks to block 2 geothermal power plants in Nevada
AQ
03:39pBiden says he warned Putin of 'heavy price' over Ukraine
RE
03:37pTurkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
RE
03:37pCOVIVIO : Share capital variation notice for the period between 30 of september and 31 of december 2021
PU
03:37pSECO S P A : Update on treasury shares purchase program
PU
03:37pYEAR IN REVIEW : SeaWorld's Work With Animals in Need of Rescue, Rehabilitation, and Return
PU
03:35pGenTech Announces Share Buyback Initiative & Reduces Authorized Share Capital
GL
03:35pGenTech Announces Share Buyback Initiative & Reduces Authorized Share Capital
GL
03:35pWheat, Corn Extend Losses to End a Good Year for Grains -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:31pOvzon receives 9.8 MUSD order from the Italian Fire and Rescue Service
AQ
Latest news "Companies"