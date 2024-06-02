ONLINE FASHION GIANT SHEIN TO FILE PROSPECTUS FOR £50BN LONDON FLOAT- SKY NEWS
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|9,162 GBX
|+0.73%
|-1.74%
|61.8B
|8,275 PTS
|+0.54%
|-0.51%
|-
Turkey's Pegasus to begin work soon on new plane order for delivery beyond 2029
Trump says if he is jailed that could be 'breaking point' for Americans
OPEC+ voluntary cuts of 1.66 mln bpd to remain in place in 2025, sources say
Boeing executives unlikely to be charged over 737 MAX crashes, source says
OPEC+ agrees to extend voluntary output cuts into Q3'24, talks continue, sources say
Online fashion giant Shein to file prospectus for £50 billion London float, Sky News reports
Nvidia says its next-generation AI chip platform to be rolled out in 2026
Prospect of peaceful 'reunification' with Taiwan being 'eroded', China says
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Online Fashion Giant Shein To File Prospectus For £50Bn London F…