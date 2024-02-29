LONDON, Feb 29 - OPEC oil output in February has risen, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, as a recovery in Libyan output from disruption offset the impact of voluntary production cuts by other members agreed with the wider OPEC+ alliance.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 26.42 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, up 90,000 bpd from January, the survey found. Libyan output rose month-on-month by 150,000 bpd.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, LSEG flows data, information from companies that track flows - such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler - and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants. (Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by Kirsten Donovan)