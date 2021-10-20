OPEC, IEA, IEF to hold 8th Joint Workshop on the Interactions between Physical and Financial Energy Markets

Vienna, Austria, 20 October 2021--The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Energy Forum (IEF) will together host the eighth workshop on the interactions between physical and financial energy markets on Thursday, 21 October 2021, via videoconference.
OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, will take part in the Joint Workshop.
This year's event will be held under the theme 'Impact of changing trends in financial markets on world oil supply'. In two sessions, it will focus on investment opportunities in the oil industry in light of recent trends in the global economy and financial markets, as well as delve into the impact of the accelerated drive towards ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) on investment in E&P activity. Industry experts will attend the workshop to share their insights these issues.
The upcoming Workshop forms part of the Organizations' trilateral work programme, which includes two other regular meetings: the IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks and the IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Coal and Gas Market Outlooks.
