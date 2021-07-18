Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting concludes

07/18/2021 | 07:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM), held via videoconference, concluded on Sunday 18 July 2021.

The Meeting noted the ongoing strengthening of market fundamentals, with oil demand showing clear signs of improvement and OECD stocks falling, as the economic recovery continued in most parts of the world with the help of accelerating vaccination programmes.

The Meeting welcomed the positive performance of Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC). Overall conformity to the production adjustments was 113% in June (including Mexico), reinforcing the trend of high conformity by Participating Countries.

In view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its outlook, the Meeting resolved to:

Reaffirm the Framework of the Declaration of Cooperation, signed on 10 December 2016 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings, including on 12 April 2020.

Extend the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (April 2020) until the 31st of December 2022.

Adjust upward their overall production by 0.4 mb/d on a monthly basis starting August 2021 until phasing out the 5.8 mb/d production adjustment, and in December 2021 assess market developments and Participating Countries' performance.

Continue to adhere to the mechanism to hold monthly OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meetings for the entire duration of the Declaration of Cooperation, to assess market conditions and decide on production level adjustments for the following month, endeavoring to end production adjustments by the end of September 2022, subject to market conditions.

Adjust, effective 1st of May 2022, the baseline for the calculations of the production adjustments according to the attached table (table 1).

Reiterate the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of September 2021. Compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

The meeting decided to hold the 20th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 1 September 2021.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 18 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2021 11:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:42aUae oil minister tells sharq tv abu dhabi supports opec+ agreement
RE
07:22aVietnam capital Hanoi tightens coronavirus restrictions
RE
07:21aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting concludes
PU
07:14aOPEC+ agrees to ease oil cuts from August - source
RE
07:13aOPEC+ meets to agree oil supply boost as prices surge
RE
06:49aWalmart's Flipkart says Indian probe shouldn't treat it the same as Amazon
RE
06:47aPhilippine central bank chief lukewarm on new pandemic relief package
RE
04:21a“The communitisation of fiscal policy is not envisaged” Interview for the supplement „Wohlstand für Alle – Vorteil Marktwirtschaft“ of the Ludwig-Erhard-Stiftung
PU
03:59aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Xi Jinping Attends and Addresses APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat
PU
03:44aKey OPEC+ producers reach preliminary output deal - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. : AVIDIAN GOLD : July 19, 2021 -Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in..
2U.S. tech companies disappointed with DACA ruling, urge Congress to act
3OPEC+ meets to agree oil supply boost as prices surge
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : backed fund to buy 60% of Italian fas..
5Walmart's Flipkart says Indian probe shouldn't treat it the same as Amazon

HOT NEWS