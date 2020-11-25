Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $45.51 a barrel Tuesday, 24 November 2020

11/25/2020 | 04:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vienna, Austria, 25 November 2020--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $45.51 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $44.75 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 09:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10aEU Commission chief sees "genuine progress" in Brexit talks, no-deal outcome still possible
RE
04:59aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $45.51 a barrel Tuesday, 24 November 2020
PU
04:57aEuropean debt markets unfazed as stocks hit record highs
RE
04:57aMalaysia's Top Glove sees supply shortages boosting latex glove prices
RE
04:55aECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : review sees increased medium-term vulnerabilities for corporates and banks
PU
04:53aUK estimates 2.7 million people on furlough at end of September
RE
04:52aSouth African retailer Lewis declares 10.8% dividend rise, shares climb
RE
04:47aGOVERNMENT OF ROMANIA : Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attended the National Youth Council meeting
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to employees
3DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
4DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Global Markets News of the Day
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ANALYSIS: Dow cracks 30,000, a psychological boost during a pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ