OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $50.12 a barrel Wednesday, 16 December 2020

12/17/2020 | 07:51am EST
Vienna, Austria, 17 December 2020--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $50.12 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $49.61 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. (View Archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 12:50:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
