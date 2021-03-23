OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $63.22 a barrel Monday, 22 March 2021

Vienna, Austria, 23 March 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $63.22 a barrel on Monday, compared with $62.47 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).
The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).
