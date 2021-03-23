Log in
OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou : daily basket price stood at $63.22 a barrel Monday, 22 March 2021

03/23/2021 | 04:37am EDT
Vienna, Austria, 23 March 2021--The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $63.22 a barrel on Monday, compared with $62.47 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations (view archives).

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
