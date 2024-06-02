OPEC SAYS EXTENDING LEVEL OF OVERALL CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION FOR OPEC AND NON-OPEC PARTICIPATING COUNTRIES IN DOC AS PER ATTACHED TABLE STARTING 1 JANUARY 2025 UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2025. - STATEMENT
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|77.04 USD
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|-
|422 PTS
|-0.99%
|+0.13%
|-
|690.3 PTS
|-0.94%
|-.--%
|-
|285.6 PTS
|-0.91%
|-0.39%
|-
|257.9 PTS
|-0.85%
|-0.93%
|-
|81.28 USD
|-0.76%
|-0.23%
|-
Wall St Week Ahead-Struggling Dow transport stocks could be economic warning signal
OPEC+ agrees to extend voluntary output cuts into Q3'24, talks continue, sources say
Saudi Arabia kicks off landmark Aramco share sale to raise up to $13 bln
OPEC+ agrees to extend voluntary output cuts into Q3'24, talks continue, sources say
Prospect of peaceful 'reunification' with Taiwan being 'eroded', China says
Chinese defence minister, Ukraine's Zelenskiy dominate Shangri-La Dialogue's last day
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Indexes
- Opec Says Extending Level Of Overall Crude Oil Production For O…