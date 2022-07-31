OPEC SEC-GEN AL-GHAIS TELLS KUWAIT'S ALRAI NEWSPAPER THAT OPEC I…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
Europe's family businesses
The Cannabis Industry
Biotechnology
Water
Sin stocks
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Biotechnology
The Vegan Market
Financial Data
Water
Let's all cycle!
Artificial Intelligence
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
OPEC SEC-GEN AL-GHAIS TELLS KUWAIT'S ALRAI NEWSPAPER THAT OPEC I…
07/31/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
OPEC SEC-GEN AL-GHAIS TELLS KUWAIT'S ALRAI NEWSPAPER THAT OPEC IS NOT IN A COMPETITION WITH RUSSIA
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL
-3.69%
103.63
38.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
0.89%
62.05
-17.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26p
Opec sec-gen al-ghais says recent rise in oil prices is not only…
RE
03:25p
Opec sec-gen al-ghaissays 'opec doesn't control oil prices, but…
RE
03:20p
Opec sec-gen al-ghais says russia's membership in opec+ is vital…
RE
03:18p
Opec sec-gen al-ghais says russia is a big main player in the wo…
RE
03:16p
Opec sec-gen al-ghais tells kuwait's alrai newspaper that opec i…
RE
02:57p
Sri Lanka President says it's not right time for Rajapaksa to return after fleeing country - WSJ
RE
02:44p
Wildfire burns 250 hectares of pine, injures firefighters in France
RE
02:31p
Wickremesinghe remained in contact with rajapaksa to deal with a…
RE
02:28p
Wickremesinghe says it wasn’t the right time for former presiden…
RE
02:27p
Ranil wickremesinghe says it will be months before sri lankans b…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2
China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
3
Physical flows through Nord Stream 1 steady at 13.1 Mln kWh/h
4
Lufthansa pilots vote for industrial action over pay
5
China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territoria..
More news
HOT NEWS
HOLLEY INC.
-36.94%
Holley Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO.,.
-8.56%
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
AVANTOR, INC.
-10.24%
Avantor, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
JOURNEY ENERGY INC.
+14.34%
Journey Energy Inc. Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
TMX GROUP LIMITED
+3.32%
Transcript : TMX Group Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
ELDORADO GOLD CORPOR.
+4.65%
Transcript : Eldorado Gold Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave