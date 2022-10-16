OPEC Sec-Gen says output cuts were pre-emptive

Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Haitham
al-Ghais said on Sunday that the group, alongside other
producers that form the OPEC+ alliance, took purely technical
decisions and that oil output cuts were a pre-emptive measure.
Speaking from Algeria, Ghais also said a slew of statements
from producer nations in support of the Oct. 5 decision to cut
oil output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) were a measure of
its effectiveness.
"We welcome these statements and they are proof that the
decision was correct," he told reporters.
Asked about whether there would be a revision of the
decision should market conditions change in the first six months
of next year, Ghais said that OPEC+ decisions were always
subject to revision.
"The OPEC+ agreements always have flexibility ... the
ministers are always ready to take a plane and come to Vienna."
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Ahmed Tolba, and Yasmin Hussin;
editing by John Stonestreet)