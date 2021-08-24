Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OPEC Secretary General meets with Congo's National Assembly President and Members of Parliament

08/24/2021 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brazzaville, the Republic of the Congo, 24 August 2021--OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, accompanied by HE Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbon of the Republic of the Congo, held a meeting with HE Isidore Mvouba, President de L'Assemble Nationale, in Brazzaville.

The meeting was attended by key Members of Parliament, including the heads of the energy, economic and planning commissions, as well as an OPEC delegation.

President Mvouba welcomed the Secretary General and the accompanying delegation to Congo.

During the meeting, Members of the Parliament stressed their support for OPEC, non-OPEC oil-producing countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) and the Secretary General for their exemplary efforts to support stability in the global oil market, especially during times when the whole world is facing the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Itoua underscored the importance of OPEC and its role in the global oil market, as well as the need for Congo to learn from the experiences of fellow Member Countries' national oil companies, such as Aramco of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sonatrach of Algeria.

The Secretary General briefed the President and Members of Parliament on the oil market situation. He also highlighted the timely and effective decisions of the DoC of OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries in supporting the rebalancing process in the oil market.

In this context, Barkindo thanked the President and Members of Parliament for their unwavering support for OPEC and the DoC.

Barkindo also highlighted the ongoing preparations for the celebration of the Organization's 60th Anniversary in Baghdad planned for 30 September 2021.

The Secretary General briefed the President and Members of Parliament on the energy dialogues held by OPEC with oil producing and consuming nations, as well as international organizations, including China, the European Union, India, the Russian Federation, independent producers from the US and the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO).

President Mvouba and attending parliamentarians also listened to a detailed presentation on OPEC and its role as an intergovernmental organization focused on stabilizing the oil market.

The meeting is part of the Secretary General's mission to Congo.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:25pHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - HPQ
AQ
04:25p650 Group's Latest Cloud Market Report Shows US Hyperscalers Set Cloud Revenue and CAPEX Records in 2Q'21
GL
04:24pFederal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with AllNations Bank
PU
04:24pSPECIAL KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT THE ISLAMIC FINTECH LEADERS FORUM - &LDQUO;ENVISIONING TOMORROW : Pioneering the Fintech Wave”
PU
04:24pGARMIN : A Behind-the-scenes Look at Garmin Autopilot Certifications
PU
04:24pUMB FINANCIAL : Helping Clients Build Their Legacies
PU
04:24pCASELLA WASTE : View Presentation
PU
04:24pHORIBA : Sickle Cell Anemia - Clinical Cases of Yumizen H2500 Hematology Analyzers "Chase...
PU
04:24pTECSYS : Debunking 4 Myths About RFID Inventory Management
PU
04:19pMANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Opens New Luxury Urban Resort in Istanbul
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil up 2% on brighter demand outlook and Mexican outage
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

HOT NEWS