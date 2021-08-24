OPEC Secretary General meets with Congo's National Assembly President and Members of Parliament

The meeting was attended by key Members of Parliament, including the heads of the energy, economic and planning commissions, as well as an OPEC delegation.

President Mvouba welcomed the Secretary General and the accompanying delegation to Congo.

During the meeting, Members of the Parliament stressed their support for OPEC, non-OPEC oil-producing countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) and the Secretary General for their exemplary efforts to support stability in the global oil market, especially during times when the whole world is facing the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Itoua underscored the importance of OPEC and its role in the global oil market, as well as the need for Congo to learn from the experiences of fellow Member Countries' national oil companies, such as Aramco of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Sonatrach of Algeria.

The Secretary General briefed the President and Members of Parliament on the oil market situation. He also highlighted the timely and effective decisions of the DoC of OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries in supporting the rebalancing process in the oil market.

In this context, Barkindo thanked the President and Members of Parliament for their unwavering support for OPEC and the DoC.

Barkindo also highlighted the ongoing preparations for the celebration of the Organization's 60th Anniversary in Baghdad planned for 30 September 2021.

The Secretary General briefed the President and Members of Parliament on the energy dialogues held by OPEC with oil producing and consuming nations, as well as international organizations, including China, the European Union, India, the Russian Federation, independent producers from the US and the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO).

President Mvouba and attending parliamentarians also listened to a detailed presentation on OPEC and its role as an intergovernmental organization focused on stabilizing the oil market.

The meeting is part of the Secretary General's mission to Congo.