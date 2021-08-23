OPEC Secretary General meets with Congo's Prime Minister

The bilateral meeting is part of the Secretary General's mission to OPEC's newest Member Country, which joined the Organization in June 2018.

The Prime Minister used the opportunity to reiterate his country's pledge to firmly support OPEC and the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC).

HE Makosso praised the ongoing efforts of OPEC Member Countries and non-OPEC oil-producing nations participating in the DoC and urged further cooperation in the interest of oil market stability.

The Prime Minister also thanked the DoC participants for the decisions reached in April of last year to voluntarily adjust oil production in order to accelerate the rebalancing process of the global oil market. The adjustments are the largest and longest in duration in the history of OPEC, the DoC and the oil industry.

HE Makosso requested OPEC and Congo's Ministry of Hydrocarbons to cooperate in further preparing his country's assumption of the Presidency of the OPEC Conference in 2022.

The Secretary General, through the Prime Minister, conveyed his best wishes to HE Denis Sassou Nguesso, Congo's President and Head of State. He wished the President long life, good health and many more years of service to his country. He also recognised his exemplary leadership, which has benefited his country and OPEC.

The Secretary General highlighted Congo's pivotal role in the success of the Organization and the landmark DoC.

The Secretary General also briefed the Prime Minister on the latest developments in the global oil market.

In this context, Barkindo underlined the strategic role of the DoC in overcoming two global oil cycle downturns in 2015 and 2016, and in 2020, the latter caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that Participating Countries have set up solid mechanisms to contribute to the return of oil market stability.

The Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for Congo's generous hospitality and excellent arrangements rendered for the mission.

Earlier today, the Secretary General met with HE Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Congo's Minister of Hydrocarbon and Head of its Delegation to OPEC.

The Secretary General is expected to visit the Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), Congo's national oil company, later today and the Headquarters of the African Petroleum Producers Organizations (APPO) tomorrow, Tuesday, 24 August 2021, followed by a press conference.