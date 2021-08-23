Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

OPEC Secretary General meets with Congo's Prime Minister

08/23/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brazzaville, the Republic of the Congo, 23 August 2021--OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, and an accompanying OPEC delegation were received by HE Anatole Collinet Makosso, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Congo, at his office in Brazzaville.

The bilateral meeting is part of the Secretary General's mission to OPEC's newest Member Country, which joined the Organization in June 2018.

The Prime Minister used the opportunity to reiterate his country's pledge to firmly support OPEC and the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC).

HE Makosso praised the ongoing efforts of OPEC Member Countries and non-OPEC oil-producing nations participating in the DoC and urged further cooperation in the interest of oil market stability.

The Prime Minister also thanked the DoC participants for the decisions reached in April of last year to voluntarily adjust oil production in order to accelerate the rebalancing process of the global oil market. The adjustments are the largest and longest in duration in the history of OPEC, the DoC and the oil industry.

HE Makosso requested OPEC and Congo's Ministry of Hydrocarbons to cooperate in further preparing his country's assumption of the Presidency of the OPEC Conference in 2022.

The Secretary General, through the Prime Minister, conveyed his best wishes to HE Denis Sassou Nguesso, Congo's President and Head of State. He wished the President long life, good health and many more years of service to his country. He also recognised his exemplary leadership, which has benefited his country and OPEC.

The Secretary General highlighted Congo's pivotal role in the success of the Organization and the landmark DoC.

The Secretary General also briefed the Prime Minister on the latest developments in the global oil market.

In this context, Barkindo underlined the strategic role of the DoC in overcoming two global oil cycle downturns in 2015 and 2016, and in 2020, the latter caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that Participating Countries have set up solid mechanisms to contribute to the return of oil market stability.

The Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for Congo's generous hospitality and excellent arrangements rendered for the mission.

Earlier today, the Secretary General met with HE Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Congo's Minister of Hydrocarbon and Head of its Delegation to OPEC.

The Secretary General is expected to visit the Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), Congo's national oil company, later today and the Headquarters of the African Petroleum Producers Organizations (APPO) tomorrow, Tuesday, 24 August 2021, followed by a press conference.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 19:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : Secretary General visits Congo's national oil company
PU
03:33pOil jumps 5% after 7 days of losses, boosted by weaker dollar
RE
03:30pSoybeans, wheat gain in commodities rebound; biofuel worries cap corn
RE
03:30pEXCLUSIVE : Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand - sources
RE
03:26pFord spending additional $850 mln to meet new production target -sources
RE
03:26pFord motor co has doubled production target for electric f-150 truck based on strong pre-launch demand -sources
RE
03:26pFord targeting annual production of more than 80,000 trucks in 2024, up from prior target of more than 40,000 -sources
RE
03:25pDollar slips after last week's climb as data eases tapering fears
RE
03:14pFederal Court Orders Alabama Man to Pay More Than $16 Million in Precious Metals Fraud
PU
03:14pOPEC Secretary General meets with Congo's Prime Minister
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
2Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin price rises past $50,000, rebound slows
4APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. : MARKETMIND: Gathering Clouds?
5China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources

HOT NEWS