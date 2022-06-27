OPEC+ TRIMS 2022 MARKET SURPLUS TO 1 MLN BPD FROM 1.4 MLN BPD PR…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Investment Themes
US Basketball
Cybersecurity
Education
Smart City
Artificial Intelligence
Robotics
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Place your bets
Cybersecurity
Water
Boats
Smart City
Hydrogen
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
OPEC+ TRIMS 2022 MARKET SURPLUS TO 1 MLN BPD FROM 1.4 MLN BPD PR…
06/27/2022 | 10:40am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
OPEC+ TRIMS 2022 MARKET SURPLUS TO 1 MLN BPD FROM 1.4 MLN BPD PREVIOUSLY - REPORT
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08a
Russian missile strike on Ukrainian mall kills at least 2, wounds 20 - Kyiv
RE
11:08a
Russian missile strike on Ukrainian mall kills at least 2, wounds 20 - Kyiv
RE
11:02a
Russia says it is expelling eight Greek diplomats
RE
11:00a
Nigeria's president swears in new acting chief justice
RE
10:53a
U.S. Supreme Court sides with doctors challenging opioid convictions
RE
10:52a
Wall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks
RE
10:43a
ANGRY AND LEFT BEHIND
: rural voters back French far-right in challenge for Macron
RE
10:40a
OPEC+ trims 2022 market surplus projection to 1 mln bpd -report
RE
10:40a
Opec+ trims 2022 market surplus to 1 mln bpd from 1.4 mln bpd pr…
RE
10:35a
Spain leads EU pandemic funding race, but obstacles remain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
2
Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
3
Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..
4
Analysis-Meme stock investors place risky bet on bankrupt Revlon being ..
5
AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Buy rating from JP Morgan
More news
HOT NEWS
AXSOME THERAPEUTICS,.
+40.43%
Axsome Shares Rally Premarket on Proposed AXS-05 Labeling
ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC.
+88.63%
Acutus Medical Stock Jumps 30% on FDA Clearance for Heart Product
NUVATION BIO INC.
-11.10%
Nuvation Bio Study of Lead Product Candidate Put on Partial Clinical Hold by FDA
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
-14.94%
Crypto broker Voyager Digital issues default notice to Three Arrows Capital
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATI.
-5.00%
Touchstone Exploration Inc. Provides Operational Update
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BA.
+0.70%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : Ex-dividend day for
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave