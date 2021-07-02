Log in
OPEC+ agrees new oil deal but without UAE agreement, source says

07/02/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed on Friday to add more oil to the market immediately and extend the duration of their pact on their remaining production curbs for longer, even though the United Arab Emirates still opposed the new deal, an OPEC+ source said.

All OPEC+ deals require unanimous approval. The rare development on Friday means the UAE could still derail the plan. It was not immediately clear how the new plan would work.

Under the new deal OPEC would release more barrels from August 2021 and extend the duration of the output pact to the end of 2022 from its original April 2022 expiry. The UAE said the extension was conditional on revising up its baseline, the level of production against which cuts are calculated, the source said.

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
