OPEC+ agrees to ease oil cuts from August - source

07/18/2021 | 07:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to further ease oil supply cuts from August and to extend an overall supply management pact until the end of 2022, two OPEC+ sources said

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS