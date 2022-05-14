OPEC authorizes Iraq to increase output to 4.5 mln bpd from June - state news agency

May 14 (Reuters) - Iraq's representative at OPEC said the
organization had agreed to the country increasing its output to
4.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) starting from June, the
state news agency (INA) reported on Saturday.
There will be further increases of 50,000 bpd in output in
each of the months July, August and September, INA added, citing
Muhammad Saadoun's statements.
Iraq pumped 4.43 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in
April, 16,000 bpd above its OPEC+ quota for that month,
according to data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters
on May 11.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)